Winter Farmers Market January 14

A winter farmers market will be offered Sunday, Jan. 14, from 9am to 12:30pm at Unity Lutheran Church, 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave. It is sponsored by Food, Faith, and Farming Network, a nonprofit organization that was established to “give voice to the sacred connections between the land and its people.”

There will be a variety of items available at the market, including baked goods, fresh produce, meat, eggs, preserves, apples, cider, syrup, steel cut oats, handmade alpaca fiber products, fair trade items, and more. Tickets will be available for a large Spanish-themed brunch that will be served during the market. Vegan and gluten-free options will be included.

The farmers markets provide small-scale farmers the opportunity to sell their products in the off-season and to connect with one another. In addition to selling directly to the public at the markets, the farmers supply ingredients for the meals. They donate ten percent of their sales to the Harvest of Hope emergency fund, where 100 percent of the donations are given to farmers in need.

All are welcome to attend the market. Admission is free. Brunch tickets are $7 per person.

