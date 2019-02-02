WILD KITCHEN + APOTHECARY — Make Your Own Red Wine Vinegar

A savory entrée or sweet dessert is elevated by a splash of acid. Sometimes that’s lemon or lime juice. Both serve well to brighten flavor, add depth or contrast, or to balance sweetness.

On some occasions, I find, a more interesting choice to be red wine vinegar. Good red wine vinegar, that is.

Red wine vinegars found in grocery stores are mostly unpalatable. Too salty, chemical-like, or with weird additives in the ingredients list.

Happily, making your own red wine vinegar is simple and results in a splendid product.

There are at least four methods to ferment red wine, I recommend two because of their ease and simplicity. One is using a “vinegar mother” and the other is using unpasteurized vinegar. Both provide the organisms that activate the fermentation process that transform wine to vinegar.

A vinegar mother is similar to a kombucha mother, which Nicole Schanen wrote about in a previous Wild Kitchen column. Mother is the term used to describe a colony of beneficial bacteria, or both bacteria and yeast, that produces fermentation. These microorganisms produce the mother, thin layers of cellulose, a pale yellow or white gelatinous material that is rubbery and slippery.

To fermenters, it’s magic.

On the other hand, to the uninitiated, it may look like something from Victor Frankenstein’s lab.

You can purchase a vinegar mother online, or you may be able to find one locally, if you can find a group of fermenters.

A vinegar mother is not exactly the same as a kombucha mother although Sandor Katz, fermentation expert and progenitor of the contemporary fermentation revival, notes that “many people have observed that the kombucha mother is identical, or virtually so, to the mother of vinegar.”

I have made wonderful red wine vinegar using a kombucha mother, but most vinegar recipes recommend using a vinegar mother or unpasteurized vinegar.

To make your own red wine vinegar you will need a bottle of red wine, water, a vinegar mother of unpasteurized vinegar, a vessel, cheesecloth, and kitchen twine or a rubber band. And patience. Water is optional. Some recipes include water. Personally, I don’t add water.

A wide-mouth half-gallon mason jar, a glazed food-safe clay pot or fermenting vessel are ideal, but a glass or ceramic mixing bowl will work, too. Do not use a metal container because the acidity of the wine and vinegar interacts with the metal.

You definitely want to use a vessel with a wide opening. When it is time to remove the vinegar mother, it will allow you to extract the mother using your hand, tongs, or a slotted spoon.

I’ve made vinegar in a mason jar and in a fermentation crock. You can cover it with a double layer of cheesecloth fastened with kitchen twine or a rubber band. I’ve used a paper coffee filter with good results. The cover should allow airflow and exclude insects.

Wine — choose dry or sweet. The inexpensive brands make perfectly lovely vinegar, I find. A good rule of thumb is, if you like the wine, you’ll like the vinegar yet the finer the wine, the finer the vinegar.

If you don’t use a mother, Bragg’s apple cider vinegar is a good choice. It is unpasteurized and available in most grocery stores.

I hope you’ll try making your own red wine vinegar. If you do, send me photos and tell me how you’re using your vinegar: kitchengardenpantry@icloud.com.

Red Wine Vinegar Ingredients 1 750 ml bottle of red wine 2 cups filtered water (optional) 1.5 cups unpasteurized cider vinegar (or a vinegar mother) Method Wash your hands well before you begin. Wash the vessel in hot water and either allow it to air dry or use a clean towel to dry it. Pour the wine into your fermentation vessel. Shake or stir to aerate. If you elect to use the optional water, add it now. Add the vinegar or mother. Cover with two layers of cheesecloth and fasten with string or a rubber band. Store in a cool, dark place, 55º to 80º, undisturbed. A basement is ideal, but good alternatives are a shelf in a closet or an undercounter kitchen cabinet. After a month, begin tasting it. Temperature affects the rate of fermentation, but in general, it will take two to three months for your wine to become vinegar. Trust your palate to tell you that your wine has become vinegar. You can feed your fermenting wine with red or white wine, at two- to three-week intervals. Add ¼ cup or so and don’t stir. Replenishing adds vigor to the fermentation process because you’re providing more of the food the micro-organisms consume. Warning: In the unlikely event that black, green, or red mold forms on the surface of the wine, throw it out and start over. Decant by removing the mother and filtering. (The longer the fermentation, the thicker the mother grows.) I filter my vinegar through a paper cone-shaped coffee filter, but you can use a fine sieve. To prevent the vinegar from continuing to ferment, pasteurize it by heating it to 155 degrees, but no higher, for 30 minutes. Use the vinegar immediately or store for a month or more to allow it to mellow. Save the mother by storing it in an air-tight covered container. Cover with at least an inch of vinegar. Store it in a cupboard or in your fridge. With very clean hands, peel off layers or snip off 3-inch pieces to share with friends.

