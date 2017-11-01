Who Owns What On Kinnickinnic?, Part Two

Last month Part One of this series looked at property ownership on Bay View’s main commercial district focusing on the stretch of South Kinnickinnic Avenue between East Bay and East Conway streets. Analyzing the construction dates, it is apparent that development moved from north to south on the street that has long-served as Bay View’s most prominent commercial strip and a main thoroughfare.

This month we look at the section of Kinnickinnic between Homer and California streets. Private homes are scattered between the commercial buildings along the entire swath of Kinnickinnic from East Bay Street to East St. Francis and many of those commercial buildings include dwelling units. The mercantile buildings, for the most part, are two-storied with storefronts at street level and apartments above, although in some instances, there are also apartments behind the storefronts. Examples of those are the Alchemist Theatre building, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic and the South Shore Gallery & Framing building, 2627 S. Kinnickinnic.

Another trend that becomes apparent, as one travels south on KK is the introduction multi-unit apartment buildings. The first example, though not first-built, is two-story Lannon Stone, 2390 S. Kinnickinnic, on the north side of Café Corazon. The stark contrast of its mid-century modern architectural style to that of the existing buildings most likely raised a few eyebrows when it made its debut in 1968.

The earliest existing example of the mid-century modern apartment building is the two-story “ranch-style” that now houses the Tessmer law practice, built in 1958, 2616 S. Kinnickinnic. Two more examples are found at 2501 S. Kinnickinnic, built in 1961, and 2549 S. Kinnickinnic, in 1967. The 2501 building was used as a location site in the 2011 Bridesmaids movie.

Now, half a century later, there is another apartment-development boom on Kinnickinnic. The new buildings are characterized by three- or more stories with retail at street level. Century-old architecture of a bygone Bay View is being razed for the new construction.Since we published Part One, the Compass learned that the Bay View Bowl property is listed for sale.

The .29-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Kinnickinnic Avenue and East Conway Street includes the two-story bowling alley/apartment building and 17 parking spaces. To the south, the parking lot faces Dwell, the apartment and retail development constructed in 2012.

This Who Owns What on KK Property List includes the ownership and assessed value of the properties located on the 2000 to 2400 blocks of South Kinnickinnic Avenue and a small section of South Howell Avenue. Addresses, built-dates, ownership, and assessment values were found in the City of Milwaukee Assessor’s records. Read Part 1 of this report.

The most obvious potential development site in this strip is the northwest and southwest corners of South Kinnickinnic Avenue and South Herman Street, where 10 parcels are owned by entities associated with Milwaukee developer Tim Olson. The parcels include the former Bella’s Fat Cat restaurant, a large empty lot, and eight homes.

