Welcome to your future

Well, it’s time for a restart. Welcome to the New Year or as my oldest son once said when he was four, “Welcome to your future.”

Maybe you fantasize about time travel and would like to go back to the time before the election, before the loss of Prince and Bowie, or if you just wish to reminisce about better days, perhaps we can commiserate together as we move forward with a little grace. I look for peace as I strive to look ahead, and not behind.

We are now facing the dead of winter. Seasonal emotions of grief, fear, or worry and a decrease in social behavior expressed as introversion and seclusion may be more pronounced at this time of year. According to Chinese medicine, there is a connection between our emotional, physical, and spiritual health and the seasons and our external environment. I enjoy contemplating these connections. I’d like to share a few thoughts that comfort me and give me a sense of peace and the motivation to move forward in times of change, whether in a new year or a new season.

The dog days of summer refer to the hottest and most uncomfortable days. These days are a time of stagnancy resulting in a lack of progress. The dead of winter is much the same. It is a time to move inward, to conserve energy, and restore. Our daylight hours flee quickly and we are given little time to roar with our yang fire energy. Instead we are forced to abide with our yin energy and contend with the cold around us. We retreat, just as animals hibernate. But this is not a sign of weakness. It is a time to bring forth strength. This is our time to sit back, reevaluate what’s most important, and ponder what we plan to grow this spring. As for myself, l will be planting seeds of love.

Winter is represented by the element of water. Water is the tap from which ideas flow and is a source of creative energy. It is found in times of laziness or nothingness, when we truly give in to downtime to revitalize. Take some time this winter to find peace and restoration.

Sheri Lee, MSOM, C.Ac, LMT operates 8 Branches Chinese Medicine, where she and her colleagues provide holistic health care for the whole family. More information at: 8branches.com. Disclaimer: The information provided in this column is designed for educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for medical advice or care.

