Urban Aquaculture and Aquaponics Workshops — Learn How to Build Your Own System

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences and Growing Power will offer three-day workshops once-per-month February through June.

The workshops are designed for those who want to learn about growing their own food using aquaponic and recirculating system technology. This three-day workshop is designed to educate, enlighten, and inform practitioners, whether novices or experts, as well as science educators, agriculture and other educators, about the critical aspects of aquaponics and aquaculture, including fin-fish husbandry, plant husbandry, water chemistry, system design, technology and construction, nutrition, aquatic microbiology, and fish and vegetable processing and marketing.

With the support of funding from NOAA’s National Sea Grant and the Wisconsin Sea Grant program, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences has worked intensively with Milwaukee-based Growing Power since 2007 to enhance fish and vegetable production through urban aquaponics. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences is in a unique position to teach the theory and practical applications of aquaculture and aquaponics.

The three-day workshop (Friday through Sunday) is offered monthly from February through June 2017. Each workshop begins on Friday at the UWM School of Freshwater Sciences and provides the fundamental principles of aquaponic system design and construction, water chemistry, aquatic microbiology, fin fish husbandry, fish nutrition, and plant biology and horticulture methods necessary for starting an aquaponics business. All of the instructors for this workshop series are professionals and leaders in their field of expertise. All presenters have extensive experience not only in the biological, chemical, and physical aspects of aquaculture and aquaponics, including animal husbandry, water quality, and system design, but also in the investment, costs, and product marketing of aquaponics and aquaculture.

The Friday workshop sessions will also include a tour of the Great Lakes Aquaculture Center, a 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art aquaculture research facility housing yellow perch, lake sturgeon, rainbow trout, lake whitefish, etc.

The Saturday and Sunday workshops provide participants with an intensive hands-on experience focused exclusively on aquaponic training at Growing Power’s urban farm. Topics include system design, construction, and operation of both natural and hybridized aquaponic systems, water chemistry, fish and plant husbandry, and harvesting methods.

Growing Power is the last functional farm within Milwaukee city limits. Two days of intensive hands-on training, offers the participants the opportunity to learn, plan, develop, operate, and sustain community food projects. Participants leave the workshop with improved skills that they can take back to their communities and share with others.

The workshops are for both rural and urban projects.

Registration information for the monthly Growing Power Aquaponics Workshops can be found on Growing Power’s website, growingpower.org.

The Friday workshop series will be held from 8:30am to 4pm on Fridays at the School of Freshwater Sciences, 600 E. Greenfield Ave. in Milwaukee. Saturday (8:30am to 5pm) and Sunday (9am to 3pm) will be held at Growing Power’s Urban Farm, 5500 W. Silver Spring Dr. in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.