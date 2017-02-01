True Love Stories in Caregiving — Book-signing with authors former Wisconsin Governor Martin Schreiber and John McCarthy

Former Wisconsin Governor Martin Schreiber and Milwaukee financial adviser John McCarthy will share two compelling true love stories at an author reception and book signing Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 8pm, at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care–Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave.

Schreiber’s book unravels the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on his 55-year marriage, and McCarthy’s looks at life with an adult child with special needs.

In his new book My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver, Schreiber candidly counsels those taking on the caregiving role, as he did 12 years ago when his wife, Elaine, was diagnosed with the disease. He offers practical advice on how to respect the one with Alzheimer’s while avoiding caregiver burnout. Two-thirds of those with Alzheimer’s are women. Schreiber offers special guidance for men taking on the traditionally female role of caregiving.

“One of my biggest learnings was that I had to let go of the woman I met at 14 and instantly decided I wanted for my wife — the woman who gave me our three children, supported me in every endeavor of my life, and never let me feel defeated,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber describes the journey he’s taking with his “second Elaine,” now living in a memory care center. He explains how his love has continued with the woman that he describes as “always cheerful, always happy, and always telling me how handsome and intelligent I am,” although sometimes not recognizing him as her husband.

The central character of McCarthy’s book, Maggie’s Angels: Loving, Living with and Learning from a Special Needs Daughter, is his 31-year-old daughter. Born with a rare neurological disease, Maggie experienced slowed physical and mental development and cognitive and behavioral challenges. Along with memorable moments with Maggie, McCarthy spotlights the inspiring stories of some 60 other people with special needs — artists and musicians to Special Olympians, as well as their parents, coaches, and teachers, who’ve become “angels” in his family’s lives.

Founder of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group, McCarthy also gives advice about preparing for the long-term care of adults with special needs, using specially designed financial and estate plans.

For years, Maggie has been an occasional guest in the overnight respite at the Stein Campus.

When she was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, Elaine Schreiber frequented the campus for reiki massage and swim/exercise at the Aquatics Center.

Both authors are longtime St. Ann Center supporters. Part of the proceeds from the evening’s book sales will go to support the children and adults served by the center.

The free reception will include refreshments and a chance to meet the authors. Signed books will be available for purchase.

More info: Casey Rozanski, 414-977-5062.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.