Tree Lighting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus Dec. 4

The 2017 Inter-Organization Council of Bay View tree lighting and visit with Santa Claus will be held Monday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8pm, in the west parking lot of the Church of the Immaculate Conception at the intersection of S. Kinnickinnic Avenue and East Herman Street, kitty-corner from the former Bella’s restaurant.

The event will feature the St. Thomas More High School Choir (6:30pm), a Sing-a-long (6:50pm) and the arrival of Santa Claus and his wife, Mrs. Santa Claus. They will light the tree at 7pm.

Everyone is welcome to gather in Ryan Hall inside the church building to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who will distribute treats to the children. Hot chocolate and food will be served to all. The event is free and open to all.

It is sponsored by Rev. Philip Schumacher of Immaculate Conception, St. Thomas More High School Choir, Bay View Lions Club, Humboldt Park 4th of July Association, Bay View Pick ’n Save, ICBV members, and volunteer.

More info: Dick Kling, event chair, 414-481-2842.

