TRAFFIC ALERT:South 1st Street Bascule Bridge Over the Kinnickinnic River to Close for Rehabilitation Project will begin July 10, 2017 and conclude in November 2018, weather permitting

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announces that the South 1st Street bridge over the Kinnickinnic River will close on Monday, July 10, 2017 for a rehabilitation project. This bridge project is expected to be completed in November 2018, weather permitting.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic — please see the attached detour map below.



Kinnickinnic River navigation — Traffic on the Kinnickinnic River will be open during the navigational season. Work will be conducted with one (1) leaf of the bridge up and one (1) leaf down. Boaters should proceed with extra caution and be aware of temporary signing or navigational traffic controls during the construction process.

During the non-navigational season – Winter 2017/18 – the bridge will be inoperable with both leaves in the down position.

DPW and the United States Coast Guard staff thank the traveling public (vehicular, pedestrian, and maritime) for their patience during this bridge rehabilitation project, and advise them to add extra travel time and follow the detour signage when entering and leaving the neighborhood.

Read a detailed account of the project published in the December 2015 issue of the Bay View Compass.

