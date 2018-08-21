Suspect Daniel Mangert Hospitalized after Jumping from Building

By Katherine Keller

Daniel L. Mangert, the suspect who was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old boy in a bathroom of the Humboldt Park Pavilion Sunday, Aug., has been hospitalized after jumping from a building in an attempt to escape law enforcement officials Sunday, Aug. 19, according to authorities, who spoke with Ald. Tony Zielinski this afternoon.

Mangert is wearing a neck brace and nose tubes in the photograph of him that appears in the Milwaukee County Sheriff Inmate Records online database.The Compass is seeking further details from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department about the incident, Mangert’s injuries, and his condition.

Charges are still pending.

