St. Thomas More High School’s New Board Members

St. Thomas More High School announced two new additions to its board of directors. They are Norman Barrientos, owner of Barrientos Design & Consulting, and Rev. Philip J. Schumaker, pastor and administrator of Bay View’s Immaculate Conception and St. Augustine of Hippo Parishes.

A lifelong civil engineer and son of Julian Barrientos, Norman is an active community volunteer and leader with experience serving on the board of directors for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Froedtert Hospital, the city of Milwaukee’s Arts Board, and Mount Mary University. Fr. Philip has served in metro Milwaukee for decades, previously working as associate pastor at St. John Vianney Parish in Brookfield.

