St. Francil Library Children’s Cooking Classes

Culinary professional Ann Wegner LeFort, owner of The Mindful Palate, will be teaching young people to cook through the Books & Young Cooks series at St. Francis Library. The classes are for children age 6 to 10, without an accompanying adult.

The series begins Saturday, Feb. 4 with Broth-based Vegetable Soups, followed by Pureed Soups and Garnishes on March 4, and Cream Soups and Desserts on April 1. Classes run from 10am to noon.

They are free but limited to eight children.

The library is located at 4320 S. Nicholson Avenue in St. Francis.

More info: 414-481-7323 or stfrancislibrary.org.

