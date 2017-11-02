St. Ann Center’s Chili & Jewelry Sale Nov. 18

The St. Ann Center’s Chili & Jewelry Sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9am to 1pm. Local restaurants will donate their signature chili for the event at the Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave.

On offer will be chili ranging from chicken to veggie, extra-spicy to mild, and classic to super creative. There’ll also be a table of offerings by home cooks with favorites made by friends of St. Ann Center.

The event’s centerpiece will be a collection of hundreds of pieces of vintage, retro, and heirloom jewelry, including rings, necklaces, bracelets, brooches, earrings, and watches. Costume jewelry is regularly donated to St. Ann’s by local churches, schools, and individuals.

Jewelry fans will also find one-of-a-kind creations designed and handcrafted by Sister Edna Lonergan, the founder and president of the St. Ann Center. Sr. Edna began designing jewelry years ago as a pastime and a way to supplement funding for the children, elderly, and adults with disabilities served by the nonprofit center. A market featuring 20 vendors will offer local produce, natural soaps and lotions, handcrafted pieces, home décor offerings, and unique gifts.

All proceeds from the jewelry and chili sale support the care of children and adults of all ages and abilities at St. Ann Center. For a full list of the chili that will be offered, donating restaurants, and participating vendors, consult the event listing stanncenter.org or Facebook. Chili and jewelry donations, as well as vendors are still being accepted. More info: 414-977-5009.

