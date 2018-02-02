St. Ann Center Children’s Art Show Feb. 21

The work of artists whose ages range from babies to age 12 will be featured in the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care Little Hands Art Show Wednesday, Feb. 21. This first-time exhibit will be held on the Veranda of the Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave., from 4 to 7pm.

Nearly 150 pieces will be on display featuring the theme, “Wouldn’t it be great if…?” The youthful artists responded using their imagination and watercolors, collage, crayon, and mixed media.

The artwork will be matted for display and sale, and a three-dimensional group project will be auctioned off. Funds raised at the event will be used to purchase supplies for St. Ann Center’s youth art program and to support future public exhibits.

Art is an important part of the curriculum at St. Ann Center, said Mary Joas, Vice President of Education and Childcare Services. By manipulating a paintbrush, children improve their fine motor skills. And when they experiment with various media, they dabble in science. “Art also gives children an opportunity to use colors, symbols and images to communicate their ideas and emotions,” Joas said.

Several young artists will be on hand to discuss their creations. Refreshments will be served. For more information about the art show, call Mary Joas at 414-977-5049.

