SPOTTLIGHT — Hello April!

Everything is going green and it’s not just the luck of the Irish!

This month we celebrate Earth Day when we take time to remember why we need to take care of our Mother Earth. You know, a healthy Earth is a good home, and who doesn’t want a good home, right?

Why is it important to be green in your home?

What most people like to hear is that being green and energy efficient saves them money.

One way is to take advantage of websites that advise how to use energy smarter. One that I recommend is Spark Energy. There is info about ways to conserve energy ranging from LED bulbs to appliances to reducing air leaks at windows and doors. http://bit.ly/2mVA20K

Closer to home, there is Focus on Energy, a statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program sponsored by Wisconsin’s utility providers. For the past 16 years, the program has worked with eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses to offer advice and information about cost-effective efficient energy and renewable energy projects.

They offer such things as free pick up of old, working refrigerators and freezers and pay $35 for them. Units will be recycled and disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. They connect customers with participating retailers that offer discounted ENERGY STAR appliances to make these high-performing, high-quality products more affordable.

They also offer a selection of a free pack of energy and water saving devices including LED light bulbs, showerheads, and faucet aerators. Note, the limit is one pack per eligible household per every three years. You will find the offers here: bit.ly/2cOr5St

For homeowners looking for top home comfort and serious savings, Focus on Energy’s services include a home energy assessment and a customized report with recommended energy improvements. To get started: bit.ly/2o5oubq

How can we all honor Earth Day?

Use sustainable, nontoxic materials and energy efficient appliances in your home. Why? Because it isn’t just about reducing waste and being a responsible steward of the environment, which are part Earth Day’s mission. But doing so also lowers many of your household bills, from your water and electric bills, and best of all, it lowers your distress about harming the environment.

Toni Spott Sustainable Agent, Keller Williams Realty; 414-788-4255; tspott@kw.comFacebook: Toni Spott’s Real Estate Resource; @ToniSpottsRealEstateResource

