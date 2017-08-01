SPOTTLIGHT — Do You Know What Style Your Home Is?

What exactly is home style in real estate terms? Home style refers to architectural style. There are more than 38 different styles and 26 of those are more popular than the rest.

The top 15 styles in order of popularity are, according to an article published by American Home Shield: Modern, New American, Contemporary Cottage, Texas, Colonial, Victorian, Italianate, Mediterranean, Ranch/Rambler, Bungalow, Beach, Cape Cod, Craftsman, Florida, and Georgian.

Craftsman homes are one of the most popular styles in Midwest but Traditional is more popular in the Northeast and Mountain regions, though it is also popular in the Midwest. The Ranch/Rambler is one of the more popular in the Southwest. Geographical area plays a large role in the style of home and how it holds up in specific climates.

Ever wonder if the style of your home is the style that was original to its construction? A lot of homes have morphed into a completely different style over time due to renovation and remodeling.

If a home has been significantly altered, the original style is usually discovered during a remodeling project. Taking down walls and finding secret areas you never knew about are sometimes discovered. Sometimes original detailing is uncovered and revealed.

Whether you are thinking of remodeling, adding on, or just improving curb appeal, it’s always good to know the style of your home before you begin. There is nothing worse than a home with no continuity of design after a remodel or addition.

Worse yet is an interior with choppy flow from room to room when dramatically altering the original style.

My home, for example, was an original Center Hall Colonial built in 1945. Originally it had two bedrooms, one and a half baths, a galley kitchen, living room, and a dining room. My husband and I have done two remodeling projects. We added one full bath on the second floor and two more bedrooms. On the main floor, we removed walls to open up the kitchen and incorporate a three-season room. We completely transformed the first floor to an open concept. It is no longer a Center Hall Colonial but our Malibu Beach home. Just call me Barbie!

Our new design incorporates continuous flow from room to room and successfully melded the old architectural style with the new. Our project illustrates that you don’t have to stay true to the original style. You can incorporate your own and tastefully integrate the old with the new.

Review the list of architectural styles from RealtorMag.org, so next time you are driving down the road, test your style skills and see how many you can get right.

Here’s to lots more sunny days and great home style!

