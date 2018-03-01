Erin Dentice Southside SOUP Winner

Erin Dentice was voted winner of the Feb. 11 Southside SOUP prize that she will use to support her aquaponics lab and garden projects at Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts.

“Dentice explained how they are growing the food and [talked] about the cooking classes with a real chef, who is teaching kids and their parents about nutrition and cooking. She plans to use the $850 she won for more plastic for hoop houses, seeds, and compost,” said Mary Ellen Herman, one of the event organizers.

Herman said there were three more presenters who vied for the $850 prize. Christa Marlowe would have used the prize to host an event at Puddler’s Hall for people in Bay View to meet the women running for office in Wisconsin this fall. Ryan Laessig would have used the prize to add murals to the utility boxes that are placed along Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View. Tippecanoe Presbyterian Church would have used the prize to purchase food and supplies for its warming room for people who are homeless.

The next Southside SOUP will be held at Old Town Serbian Restaurant, May 6, from 4-7pm.

SOUP originated in Detroit, Mich., and has been adopted by communities across the country. In Wisconsin, there are SOUP events in Milwaukee, La Crosse, Wausau, Sheboygan, and Green Bay.

Any individual or group with an idea for a project that would directly impact the District 14 Aldermanic neighborhoods is encouraged to apply.

The events are open to the public and are family friendly. Admission is $10. Children under age 10 are encouraged to attend and receive free admission. Registration, project application, and other info: southsidesoup.org.

Southside SOUP is sponsored by the Bay View Neighborhood Association.

