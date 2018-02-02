Southside SOUP February 10

Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) is presenting its first 2018 Southside SOUP event Sunday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 7pm at Puddler’s Hall.

Four pre-selected presenters who are seeking funding for community projects will pitch their project before a live audience.

Attendees, who pay $10 for soup and salad, vote on the project they think benefits the community the most. The winner goes home with all the money raised at the door, to apply to their project. At the dinner, residents and supporters connect, share ideas, and community resources.

November 2017 SOUP winner Kari Wellhausen of Fernwood Montessori’s Model United Nations Club will also speak. She will talk about how her group applied the funding it received.

SOUP originated in Detroit, Mich., and has been adopted by communities across the country. In Wisconsin, there are SOUP events in Milwaukee, La Crosse, Wausau, Sheboygan, and Green Bay.

Any individual or group with an idea for a project that would directly impact the District 14 Aldermanic community is encouraged to apply. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 28. Winners will be contacted Sunday, February 4.

The event is open to the public and is family friendly. Children under age 10 are encouraged to attend; they will not be charged the $10 fee.

Registration, project application, and other info: southsidesoup.org.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.