Southside SOUP April 9

The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) will hold its first Southside SOUP April 9 from 5 to 9pm at Lazy Susan Restaurant in Bay View. SOUP is a pitch event where four pre-selected submissions for community projects will be presented to the audience.

Attendees, who pay ten dollars for soup and salad, will vote on the project they think benefits the community the most. The winner goes home with all of the money raised by the event to be used to carry out their project.

SOUP originated in Detroit, Mich., and has been adopted by communities all across the country. In Wisconsin communities include La Crosse, Wausau, Sheboygan, and Green Bay.

Submissions for Southside SOUP must directly impact Milwaukee Aldermanic District 14.

The event is family friendly. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted at no charge and are encouraged to attend. More info and tickets: southsidesoup.org.

