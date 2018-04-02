South Side Earth Day Cleanups

April 21

SOC Cleanup

9:00AM – Apr 21 12:00PM

Polonia Neighborhood; 6th St. to 11th St., Montana Street to Oklahoma Avenue

Contact Clarissa, clarrisa@socmilwaukee.org for more information.

Airport Gardens Neighborhood Association Cleanup

10:00AM – 12:00PM

Meet at Mitchell Airport Park for light refreshments and donuts. Focus on Mitchell Airport Park, Howell Avenue, and the field on Armour Avenue and Burrell Street.

Contact Alexandra at airportgardensna@gmail.com for more information.

April 22

Wisconsin Geocaching Association Cleanup

1:00PM – Apr 22 04:00PM

Sheridan Park Cleanup

Contact Janine at wisjanine@yahoo.com for more information.

April 26

Trane Cleanup

1:30PM – 3:30PM

Area surrounding 2nd Steet and Florida Street.

Contact Diane at diane.norante@trane.com for more information.

April 28

South Milwaukee Earth Day Cleanup

9:00AM – 12:00PM

Contact David at 414-530-1273 for more information.

Humboldt Park Friends Cleanup

9:00AM – 12:00PM

Cleanup Humboldt Park

Contact Myron at thomsen46@att.net for more information.

