South Side Earth Day Cleanups
April 2, 2018
April 21
SOC Cleanup
9:00AM – Apr 21 12:00PM
Polonia Neighborhood; 6th St. to 11th St., Montana Street to Oklahoma Avenue
Contact Clarissa, clarrisa@socmilwaukee.org for more information.
Airport Gardens Neighborhood Association Cleanup
10:00AM – 12:00PM
Meet at Mitchell Airport Park for light refreshments and donuts. Focus on Mitchell Airport Park, Howell Avenue, and the field on Armour Avenue and Burrell Street.
Contact Alexandra at airportgardensna@gmail.com for more information.
April 22
Wisconsin Geocaching Association Cleanup
1:00PM – Apr 22 04:00PM
Sheridan Park Cleanup
Contact Janine at wisjanine@yahoo.com for more information.
April 26
Trane Cleanup
1:30PM – 3:30PM
Area surrounding 2nd Steet and Florida Street.
Contact Diane at diane.norante@trane.com for more information.
April 28
South Milwaukee Earth Day Cleanup
9:00AM – 12:00PM
Contact David at 414-530-1273 for more information.
Humboldt Park Friends Cleanup
9:00AM – 12:00PM
Cleanup Humboldt Park
Contact Myron at thomsen46@att.net for more information.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Comment on this Bay View Compass item.