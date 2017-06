South Shore Farmers Market Opens June 17

The long-awaited 2017 debut of the South Shore Farmers Market is Saturday, June 17 from 8am to noon. Musicians Nickel & Rose will perform at 10am. The Squeezettes perform the following week, June 17, at 10am.

