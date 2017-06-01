Sixth Annual Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works will host its sixth annual backyard compost bin and rain barrel sale this June as follows:

• Bins and barrels must be pre-ordered online at MilwaukeeRecycles.com by Saturday, June 10, 2017

• Pick up purchased bins and barrels Saturday, June 17 from 9am to noon in the Estabrook Park parking lot, 4600

Estabrook Parkway.

• Pick-up on June 17 will take place rain or shine

• No sales will be made at Estabrook Park on June 17. Only pre-orders made by June 10 will be honored

• This sale is not restricted to City of Milwaukee residents

Earth Machine compost bins and

SYSTERN rain barrels will be available for $50 and $60 respectively (including tax), a savings from regular retail prices of $100 and $120, respectively. Compost turners ($20) and kitchen scrap pails ($5 and $10) also will be available for purchase.

More than 1,600 compost bins and 1,300 rain barrels have been purchased at past annual sales.

“Yard waste was banned from landfills in Wisconsin in 1993, so home composting is a great way to manage leaves, grass clippings, garden trimmings, your fruit and vegetable scraps, and other organic materials. A recent DPW study showed that households using backyard compost bins divert about 25 percent of their food waste from their trash,” said DPW Sanitation Services Manager Rick Meyers.

Each compost bin comes with a “kitchen pail” with helpful tips imprinted on the side to get you started. Visit dnr.wi.gov and search for “compost” for more information.

Rainwater harvesting complements composting efforts. One inch of rainwater falling onto a 1,000 square-foot roof yields up to 600 gallons of water.

Residents can use this harvested water for their lawns and gardens without turning on the tap, which conserves our natural resources and helps save money on their water bills. To learn more about rainwater harvesting, visit freshcoast740.com.

Consult MilwaukeeRecycles.com for more information or call 414-286-CITY (2489).

