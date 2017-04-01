Shorewood leaders make bid to annex Bay View
April 1, 2017
and Other Headlines You Missed
Microbrewery opens in Walker’s Point pothole
Crime reporter’s notebook and pen stolen in Bay View
POTUS hires Compass to generate local alternative facts
New game “Gunshots or Fireworks” gaining in popularity
2017 Humboldt Park Goosefest canceled due to dearth of geese
Sushi restaurant opens inside of sushi restaurant
District 14 alderman proposes wall from Lake Michigan to Oklahoma Avenue to Delaware Avenue to Rhode Island Avenue
Organic, fair-trade, artisanal coffee mugged
Come on, people, time to take down your “Bernie 2016” yard signs
Skinny jeans apparently still a thing
Alderman’s shoes stolen; Zielinski left on blocks in front of neighbor’s house
Gloves worn by some at so-called “Mittenfest”
Organizers explain “Bay View Bash” is festival name, not instructions for how to comment online
Art Stop critics undistracted by nearby flashing lights
Prius Lady’s curly-wig disguise fools no one
Bay View closes borders to refugees and émigrés from East Side, Third Ward, Riverwest
Saggin’ declared passé
“Enough Hipsters, Already!” is rallying cry of Bay View border closure advocates
Residents vote to limit Frolics meetings to one per annum
City’s community gardens seek bids for electrified cyclone fencing and frightening, life-like robotic dogs to deter flagrant vegetable vandals
New Restaurant Depot building design pays homage to 1950s post-nuclear holocaust survival pods
