Sexual assault of four-year-old child reported at Humboldt Park Pavilion

By Katherine Keller

A four-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in a bathroom of the Humboldt Park Pavilion Sunday afternoon at approximately 4pm.

The child, who was taken to Children’s Hospital, was examined and released about 7:30pm Sunday evening.

At the time of the alleged incident, the mother walked to the beer garden seeking ice for her daughter’s bruised leg. She and her two children were at the playground adjacent to the beer garden when the daughter fell and injured her leg. Her husband, two friends and their older children were at the beer garden.

A section of the pavilion is used by the Humboldt Park Beer garden during its hours of operation.

The couple’s son went to the men’s bathroom during the interval that his sister was being attended by her mother.

The mother and daughter went to the bathroom to reunite with her son. After she called his name and received no response, a man who was washing his hands offered to look for him. The man found the boy in a stall with an adult male. The male reportedly told the mother that he was helping her son, which the mother didn’t find credible.

After learning what what had transpired in the bathroom, the child’s parents called the police and reported the incident.

The suspect fled the park on a bicycle and was pursued by the same man who helped locate the child in the pavilion bathroom, chasing him in his pick-up truck. The pursuer lost the suspect when he turned onto the Oak Leaf Trail at South Shore Park.

The child’s mother said that another beer garden patron reported the suspect’s identity to the Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff who responded to parents’ call.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that an incident occurred at Humboldt Park today at about 4pm and that a suspect was taken into custody.

The mother reported that the suspect was a member of a group patronizing the beer garden at the time of the incident.

The family of the alleged sexual assault victim lives in Bay View.

The child’s mother told the Compass that none of the family members knows the suspect.

This story was updated with further information and a clarification after the original post. The child’s mother contacted the Compass to clarify that only she and her children were at the playground. Her husband, their friends and their children were at the beer garden.

