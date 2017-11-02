Second Annual Christmas on KK Dec. 1

“Christmas on KK,” an event that combines merriment, shopping, and charitable giving, will take place Friday, Dec. 1, from 5pm until approximately 10pm. It is being staged by business owners on the north end of Kinnickinnic Avenue between Archer and Smith streets.

All money raised from the sale of raffle tickets sold during the event will be donated to the Bay View Community Center (BVCC). Likewise, the Bloom Center for Art and Integrated Therapies is planning an ornament make-and-take from 5:30 to 7:30pm, where proceeds will be given to community art therapy programs. Two pop-up shops will donate 10 percent of their event sales to other to-be-determined charities.

Bay View Homes will host Letters to Santa from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Participants will make a small donation and write a letter to Santa and receive his reply by mail.

Cherubini and Keri Torgerson of Mac’s Pet Depot organized last year’s Christmas on KK, which Cherubini said raised $600 for BVCC. “Last year we had 13 businesses participate, and many of them said they were busier than they were on Small Business Saturday,” she said.

More info, schedule, and updates: Facebook, Instagram, and ChristmasOnKK.com

