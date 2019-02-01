Safe Haven Teen Center Opens for South Shore Youth

Adult education classes also offered

Cudahy resident Nan Owen Hoekman noticed there is a dearth of safe places for teenagers to spend time and socialize on Milwaukee’s South Shore.

To help fill that void, she, along with Cudahy United Methodist Church (CUMC) pastor Lynne Hines-Levy and other volunteers, formed Safe Haven Coffee Shop, a safe space for teens. Adult education classes are also offered.

Safe Haven opened Dec. 17, 2018, to serve teens who live in Bay View, St. Francis, Cudahy, and South Milwaukee. The center is located in a large social room inside CUMC on South Lake Drive. It is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6pm.

The center is drug and alcohol free. No weapons are allowed, and bullying is not tolerated. Amenities include places to study, a printer for homework assignments, free wifi, outlets to recharge devices, a large work table, and a conversation pit.

Coffee drinks are available and start at a dollar, and there’s free popcorn.

Safe Haven’s youth space provides opportunities for teens to learn real-life job skills.

A few months before Safe Haven opened, CUMC began offering commun­ity adult education classes. That program, which started a few months earlier, was rolled into Safe Haven. There is an area within the center where the free community classes are offered. The classes offer practical, real-life skills and are open to the public.

Teens can learn how to use coffee brewing machines and other kitchen equipment. Coffeeshop operations will eventually be turned over to the kids, with supervision, to provide participants with retail and restaurant skills.

CUMC is hosting a craft fair April 6 to raise money to purchase a café quality espresso machine so kids can train on professional commercial equipment that they would use in a café setting.

As a former retail manager, Safe Haven project manager Nan Owen Hoekman observed that teens were not always prepared to enter workplace settings. Therefore, she plans to teach basic interview skills, proper workplace attire, resume building, job application form completion, and professional workplace conduct. She also wants to offer other classes such as silk flower arrangement and knitting. Activities will be driven by participants’ interests.

Safe Haven operates under CUMC’s umbrella, but Owen Hoekman emphasized that there are no religious connections and that the program operates as an entity separate from the church. “We will never try to evangelizekids or instigate conversation about church activities,” she said.

Street pastor’s community ties

Lynne Hines-Levy was appointed pastor at CUMC in February 2018 when its previous pastor departed.

Becoming a pastor was a ‘late in life’ decision, she said. Prior to becoming a UMC Licensed Local Pastor in July 2017, she served as a certified lay servant and filled multiple positions within Albright United Methodist Church in the Sherman Park neighborhood, including 10 years as council chair.

She also serves as the Salvation Army’s Head Chaplain to Milwaukee Police Department’s District 7 in Sherman Park. She has been a chaplain with the Salvation Army since the partnership with MPD was established four years ago.

The program’s aim is “to connect congregations and faith-based organizations to build safer, healthier communities,” according to MPD’s website.

Hines-Levy uses her Milwaukee connections and resources to implement programs at Safe Haven. Cudahy Police Department, for example, responded to her request to provide active-shooter response training for adults. She was aware of the Cudahy program via her work with MPD.

Safe Haven volunteers have partnered with the Cudahy Health Department for another adult education class that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. The training, called Stop the Bleed, was developed by the Office of Homeland Security as a national awareness campaign and call-to-action.

Safe Haven has also provided youth mental health first aid training, an eight-hour intensive class that teaches adults how to deal with a variety of mental health situations in order to help keep the person in crisis, and others, safe until professional help is available.

There was also a suicide prevention class based on materials produced by the QPR Institute (Question, Persuade, and Refer).

Suicide prevention class is another of the adult education classes that is offered to the public. It is a prerequisite for those who wish to volunteer at Safe Haven. “It covers the whole range of things that are prevalent now,” Owen Hoekman said. “Kids are suffering from clinical depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder at younger ages than what we had ever thought.”

The Safe Haven volunteers must also undergo background checks. Once accepted as a volunteer, they are trained to handle various issues should trouble occur. Two volunteers of different genders, who are not married to one another, are required to be on staff during operating hours.

Teens who attend Safe Haven must sign in and provide an adult emergency contact in order to participate. Profanity is not tolerated. They must leave if they exhibit unruly or suspicious behavior.

“Kids need someplace safe to go,” Hines-Levy reiterated. “They can’t always go home, and they can’t always be with friends where they are safe. Here, they can work on their homework and just hang out and not have to worry about being bullied or pressured into doing something they don’t want to do. They can do their thing, as long as it’s something safe and legal.”

Community support

Safe Haven volunteers developed the program through components from Safe Sanctuaries training provided at The United Methodist’s Church’s Wisconsin Conference. Owen Hoekman and Hines-Levy wrote a grant they presented to the Wisconsin United Methodist Foundation (WUMF), which included a request for funds for commercial espresso machines, a large popcorn machine, and other equipment. WUMF responded with a $1,000 grant for basic supplies, Owen Hoekman said. They also received a private donation, and a $250 grant from National Mutual Benefit Life, where Hines-Levy serves as a board member.

Owen Hoekman said the operating budget for Safe Haven’s first fiscal year is $7,500. Of that, $4,000 is budgeted for supplies for the coffee house, which she hopes will be generated by coffee drink sales. The goal is for the coffee shop to be self-sustaining. Menu plans include coffee drinks, hot chocolate, tea, and chai.

Safe Haven volunteers raised about $900 at National Night Out and the Sweet Applewood Festival.

Cudahy businesses stepped up to help with in-kind donations. Disc Go Round donated raffle prizes at Sweet Applewood; Jen’s Sweet Treats donated a popcorn machine and provided baked goods for classes; Sal Purpora of Papa Luigi’s talked to Safe Haven volunteers about restaurant equipment; and Cudahy Place Senior Living donated a printer, ink, and paper.

CUMC is a member of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce that provides network opportunities with businesses, municipal government officials, and school administrators. Owen Hoekman said school superintendents and city officials including Cudahy Mayor John Hohenfeldt, St. Francis Mayor Ken Tutaj, South Milwaukee Mayor Eric Brooks, and Cudahy Alder Justin Morales have shown support for Safe Haven and expressed interest in becoming involved in future programs.

“Kids need a safe space and a place to call their own, and a place where their parents can feel safe and not have to worry,” Hines-Levy said.

To date, four teens have begun using Safe Haven, a program in its infancy stage. The center is able to accommodate a maximum of 25.

More info: Facebook: Safe Haven Coffee House or cudahyumc@hotmail.com.

