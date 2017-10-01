Reward Offered for Return of Stolen Firefighter Sculpture

Allan Zehm served as a Milwaukee firefighter from 1967 to 1996, and in 2009, his daughter gave her dad a treasured Father’s Day gift to commemorate his long career. He was delighted to receive the sculpture that depicted a vintage firefighter.

Zehm placed the sculpture in his backyard where it resided until it was stolen in September.

The figure is about three feet tall and weighs 100 or more pounds. The firefighter

is sporting a large black mustache, and wearing a bright blue, knee-length coat with eight brass buttons and a gold belt. He is also wearing black boots and a red firefighter hat. His left arm is folded behind his back and the right arm holds a large brass fire hose nozzle.

Zehm is offering an award for information about its whereabouts or its return. If you have information about the sculpture, call the Milwaukee Police Department, 414-933-4444.

