2016-2017 Bay View Schools Report Cards

March 1, 2018

2016-17 Department of Public Instruction Bay View Schools Report Cards
Atlas Preparatory Academy 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Bay View High School 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Burdick Elementary 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Clement Avenue School 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Downtown Montessori Academy 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Fernwood Montessori School 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Howard Avenue Montessori 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Humboldt Park School 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Milwaukee Parkside School of the Arts

Saint Lucas Lutheran School 2016-17 DPI Report Card

Trowbridge Elementary School 2016-17 DPI Report Card

