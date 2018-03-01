2016-2017 Bay View Schools Report Cards
2016-17 Department of Public Instruction Bay View Schools Report Cards
Atlas Preparatory Academy 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Bay View High School 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Burdick Elementary 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Clement Avenue School 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Downtown Montessori Academy 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Fernwood Montessori School 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Howard Avenue Montessori 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Humboldt Park School 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Milwaukee Parkside School of the Arts
Saint Lucas Lutheran School 2016-17 DPI Report Card
Trowbridge Elementary School 2016-17 DPI Report Card
