PAREN(T)HESIS — Dreaming of Getaways

This short month is a great time to think about getting out of Bay View — better yet, getting out of town without our kids. A break can help relieve the stress of being “always on” with a child. If spouses (or romantic partners) vacation together, it can help these significant others rekindle their romance. Even a night in Lake Geneva or Madison can be a refreshing break.

Sometimes an invitation to an adults-only wedding out of town can force the issue. The first time my husband and I enjoyed a night on our own, we picked a night and stayed in a bed and breakfast. I remember being anxious, worried if my parents, who were babysitting our daughter in New Berlin, would get a good night’s sleep, and of course everything went fine.

Like us, many people rely on the older generation to pull off their kid-free vacation. If grandparents aren’t available, some parents arrange for their kids to sleep over at a cousin’s house or a friend’s house. Ingenious friends plan their getaways when kids are at a sleepaway summer camp or sleepaway field trip during the school year. Even a trusted, experienced babysitter might be able to provide a respite, though this adds to the expense.

Whatever the particulars, a getaway doesn’t have to be expensive or exotic to be worthwhile. Some parents tent camp while others hit the wineries. Many report that they enjoyed conversing without being interrupted or drinking coffee or tea while it was still hot.

To me, regular breaks during the average week are a good idea, too. I remember interviewing a senior citizen for this newspaper who spoke fondly of her decades-long bowling league. She met regularly with a group to bowl and also took some trips with the team. Golf leagues, craft clubs, and similar routines establish some adult time that is a refreshing break. It also models the behavior for the child, who may one day become a parent who deserves some “adult time.”

The author is a freelance writer and mother of one. Reach her with comments or suggestions at jill@bayviewcompass.com.

