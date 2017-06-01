Outpost Natural Foods Co-op Wins Sustainability Star Award

Outpost Natural Foods Co-op has been named a Sustainability Star by National Co+op Grocers (NCG) for excellence in sustainability efforts. The award recognizes food co-ops that demonstrate outstanding leadership by making a positive impact on social, environmental, and local economic issues.

At its annual meeting in April, NCG honored Outpost for engaging staff in sustainability through the store’s green teams and through an online employee engagement game called Cool Choices, where the co-op recognized over $60,000 and 632,000 pounds of carbon dioxide (C02) in savings!

Sustainability Star award winners participate in Co+efficient, NCG’s sustainability program that helps co-op grocery stores measure their impact, drive improvements, and share the story of their important work with community members and other co-ops. This marks the second year that NCG has highlighted leading co-ops with Sustainability Star awards. Outpost is one of 10 co-ops nationwide honored for its 2016 performance.

In 2012 Outpost deepened its commitment by tracking metrics in 11 key areas throughout the business and recently published a “highlight report” noting their key impacts since this reporting began.

Cooperative sector businesses are known for being innovators in sustainability. Earning Sustainability Star recognition shows that a co-op is leading the way, not only by excelling in sustainability pursuits, but by sharing the details and results of their efforts for the benefit of co-ops and communities around the country.

