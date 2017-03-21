New home for Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski

District 14 Alderman Zielinski and his new wife Annette Zielinski will build a new home at 3105 S. Superior St.

Zielinski has applied for demolition permits to raze the existing 1921 two-story five-bedroom colonial dwelling and a garage.

Owned by the Mary Pat Connell Trust, the home was originally listed for $365,000 on November 11, 2016. The price was reduced three times before it sold March 1 for $330,000, according to property information on the Coldwell Banker website. Realtor Toni Spott (Keller-Williams) brokered the sale.

City records show the 2016 property taxes were $9,475.62. Ms. Connell and her husband lived in the dwelling for 40 years.

Zielinski said Joel Agacki of Striegel Agacki Studio would design the couple’s new home.

Agacki is the lead designer of the Vue development, the 69-apartment mixed-use five-story building under construction on the former Faust Music site, 2202 S. Kinnickinnic. The developer is Dermond Property Investments, LLC.

The firm also designed the renovation and addition of the 2718 S. Shore Drive home.

Zielinski and his wife intend to incorporate green elements in their home design including a geothermal heating/cooling system. They’re also considering solar energy.

City records indicate the cost of demolishing the house and garage to be $22,000.

Kenosha-based Recyclean was contracted to perform demolition. The firm bills itself as a “deconstruction,” rather than raze/demo contractor, stating on its website that, “We take apart buildings and houses the same way they were originally erected so as to save, re-use and recycle everything except for hazardous materials. This allows for a 95% retention of building materials…”

Deconstruction has begun. Interior doors and the maple flooring have been removed. Additional interior and exterior architectural elements will be salvaged, Zielinski said.

Rycyclean’s services include donating salvaged components.

“I love Bay View and my wife and I chose to build here. I want to live here forever, even after I’m no longer an alderman,” said Zielinski.

He has not decided what he will do with his current home, 2463 S. Superior St., after he moves into the new home, which is scheduled for completion January 2018.

Update/correction: The address of the home renovated and expanded by the design firm Striegel Agacki Studio is 2718 S. Shore Drive, not 2178 S. Shore Drive.

