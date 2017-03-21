New home for Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski
March 21, 2017
By Katherine Keller
District 14 Alderman Zielinski and his new wife Annette Zielinski will build a new home at 3105 S. Superior St.
Zielinski has applied for demolition permits to raze the existing 1921 two-story five-bedroom colonial dwelling and a garage.
Owned by the Mary Pat Connell Trust, the home was originally listed for $365,000 on November 11, 2016. The price was reduced three times before it sold March 1 for $330,000, according to property information on the Coldwell Banker website. Realtor Toni Spott (Keller-Williams) brokered the sale.
City records show the 2016 property taxes were $9,475.62. Ms. Connell and her husband lived in the dwelling for 40 years.
Zielinski said Joel Agacki of Striegel Agacki Studio would design the couple’s new home.
Agacki is the lead designer of the Vue development, the 69-apartment mixed-use five-story building under construction on the former Faust Music site, 2202 S. Kinnickinnic. The developer is Dermond Property Investments, LLC.
The firm also designed the renovation and addition of the 2718 S. Shore Drive home.
Zielinski and his wife intend to incorporate green elements in their home design including a geothermal heating/cooling system. They’re also considering solar energy.
City records indicate the cost of demolishing the house and garage to be $22,000.
Kenosha-based Recyclean was contracted to perform demolition. The firm bills itself as a “deconstruction,” rather than raze/demo contractor, stating on its website that, “We take apart buildings and houses the same way they were originally erected so as to save, re-use and recycle everything except for hazardous materials. This allows for a 95% retention of building materials…”
Deconstruction has begun. Interior doors and the maple flooring have been removed. Additional interior and exterior architectural elements will be salvaged, Zielinski said.
Rycyclean’s services include donating salvaged components.
“I love Bay View and my wife and I chose to build here. I want to live here forever, even after I’m no longer an alderman,” said Zielinski.
He has not decided what he will do with his current home, 2463 S. Superior St., after he moves into the new home, which is scheduled for completion January 2018.
Update/correction: The address of the home renovated and expanded by the design firm Striegel Agacki Studio is 2718 S. Shore Drive, not 2178 S. Shore Drive.
Ruth Shlimovitz on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 10:40 pm
I am always saddened when an owner chooses to demolish a beautiful building like this one that has character and historic value to build something that is new and lesser. Look along the street where that house sits and view the 50’s style duplex on the corner compared to the beautiful old houses that have been restored or maintained with care.
Joe on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 8:37 am
I agree with Ruth. The home doesn’t look that bad inside, and at $330,000 it likely needs some work but isn’t a tear-down.
If Tony wants to live in a big box he should move to one that already exists instead of taking away part of this neighborhood’s history, however small a part it may be.
Mark Budnik on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 11:35 am
Tear down? Too bad, that’s a nice looking house.
Tony, what about the “quaint ambience” of Bay View you always talk about? That home is part of it.
carol johnson on Fri, 24th Mar 2017 9:41 am
I agree why change a nice lookin home keep it way it was made to look why tear something as nice it may look to completely change the history of the area if was to be torn try to use same material all over again if it was able to be saved why donate it keep it on the house if can restore the items if have to its once looked new look at the homes of frank l wright homes he made a lot of people who bought his homes kept it way it was made to look they r still great as it once was years ago back in vintage years so I agree what other person said about the history of this area