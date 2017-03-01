Milwaukee County Bus System Offers New Smartphone App

Milwaukee County Transit System has redesigned its website to be more mobile friendly and easier to navigate. The site features better trip-planning functionality, easier access to real-time bus arrival information, and clear rider alerts.

When RideMCTS.com was last updated in 2010 it was not designed for the explosion of mobile devices, making the site hard to use on a smartphone or tablet. The new site looks good on desktop but is designed for the mobile user, who made up 86 percent of the more than 21 million page views in 2016.

MCTS officials said RideMCTS.com users will find lots of new and improved options, including a customizable bus trip planner; easier-to-read routes and schedules; mobile and tablet-friendly Real-Time Bus Tracker & Map; clear information on how to ride and what it costs; better alerts about detours and service changes; a helpful search function; and the ability to easily translate the website’s text to Spanish, Hmong or dozens of other languages

Every part of the site is designed to minimize data usage. The new site was designed by Boelter + Lincoln and developed by Ascedia, two Milwaukee based agencies.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.