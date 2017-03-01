Milwaukee Community Acupuncture to Provide No-cost Service to Vets

A new partnership was formed early this year between local veterans outreach group Dryhootch and Milwaukee Community Acupuncture to provide free services to veterans who can benefit from the healing of acupuncture.

For the next three months, acupuncturists from Milwaukee Community Acupuncture will be providing free ear acupuncture at the Dryhootch on National Avenue located across from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Treatments will be given the first Tuesday of the month from 10-11am and the third Wednesday from 9:30-10:30am. No appointments are necessary.

“We want to see as many veterans as possible while we are at Dryhootch” said Crane, “Dryhootch’s motto is ‘Helping veterans and their families who survived the war, survive the peace’. We’re hoping our being there will contribute to that peace.”

Ear acupuncture is the placing of multiple tiny needles around the outer ear to calm the nervous system and affect the brain. There are numerous studies that show how effective ear acupuncture is for stress, anxiety and overall relaxation.

For more information on the programs that are offered for veterans at Dryhootch, visit their website dryhootch.org.

