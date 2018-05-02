Lake Express Ferry 2018 Season Launched April 27
The Lake Express Ferry was being prepped for the 2018 season on April 22, readying it for its 14th season, which runs April 27 to October 24. The high-speed diesel catamaran crosses Lake Michigan four times daily between Milwaukee and Muskegon, Mich., with seating for 240 passengers and with a 46-vehicle cardeck. The 80-mile crossing takes two and a half hours. Prior to the Lake Express maiden voyage in 2004, there had been no regular ferry service between Milwaukee and Muskegon since 1970, when the Milwaukee Clipper ceased service. —Photo Katherine Keller
