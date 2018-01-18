Jan 23 License Committee Applications Include Belli’s Bistro & Spirits, new business in former Pastiche space

LICENSES COMMITTEE

ALD. T. ANTHONY ZIELINSKI, CHAIR

Ald. James Bohl, Jr., Vice Chair Ald. Nik Kovac, Ald. Cavalier Johnson, Ald. Khalif Rainey

January 23, 2018, 9:00 AM

Room 301-B, Third Floor, City Hall

LICENSE APPLICATIONS TO BE CONSIDERED BY THE COMMITTEE

09:00 AM

14 HUCK, Lanette, Agent for “Huckski’s LLC”, Class B Tavern and Public Entertainment Premises License Applications Requesting Bands, Disc Jockey, Jukebox, Karaoke, Patrons Dancing, 5 Amusement Machines, and 1 Pool Table for “Who’s on 7th ?” at 2691 S 7th St.

14 DODSON, Charmice L, Agent for “Patton Legacy II, LLC”, Class B Tavern, Food Dealer, and Public Entertainment Premises License Applications Requesting Instrumental Musicians, Bands, Disc Jockey, Jukebox, Karaoke, Poetry Readings, Patron Contests, Comedy Acts, and Patrons Dancing for “Belli’s Bistro & Spirits” at 3001 S KINNICKINNIC Av.

14 MUSTAFA, Muhannad T, Agent for “N LAW LLC”, Class A Malt and Food Dealer License Applications for “N LAW” at 2305 S HOWELL Av.

09:15 AM

03 CARVER-WILDER, Kimberly J, Agent for “Balanced, LLC”, Class B Tavern License Application for “Balanced” at 832 E Locust St.

03 KIM, Jongsoo, Agent for “WOORI Wells Corp”, Class B Tavern and Food Dealer License Applications for “Kanpai 2” at 2150 N Prospect Av.

03 SANDINO-ESCOBAR, SR, Francisco, Agent for “Colglasand Investments LLC”, Class B Tavern, Food Dealer, and Public Entertainment Premises License Renewal Applications with Change of Shareholder for “Mangos Cafe East” at 1682 N Van Buren St. (Expires 2/9/2018)

05 BYRD, Shannon A, Agent for “SB Contractors, LLC”, Secondhand Dealer’s License Renewal Application for “Fabulous Finds” at 7800 W APPLETON Av #E. (Expired 12/18/2017)

09:30 AM

01 KHEHRA, Amardeep S, Agent for “PRINCE PETROLEUM, LLC”, Extended Hours Establishments, Food Dealer, Filling Station, and Weights & Measures License Renewal Applications for “Prince Petroleum” at 4811 N TEUTONIA Av. (Expires 2/10/2018)

02 PATEL, Pushpak, Agent for “Mitra Midwest Operations LLC”, Extended Hours Establishments and Food Dealer License Applications for “Kentucky Fried Chicken” at 4400 N 60th St. Licenses Committee Page 2 January 23,2018

09:45 AM

06 CROSS, JR, Christopher, Agent for “365! Auto Sales LLC”, Secondhand Motor Vehicle Dealer’s License Transfer – Change of Location and Hours From Closed Mon, Tues, Thurs, and Sat and Open Wed & Fri 12 PM-2 PM To Open Mon-Sat 9 AM – 5 PM for “365! Auto Sales” at 1301 W BURLEIGH St.

06 DHILLON, Baljinder S, Agent for “Fateh Petroleum Inc”, Extended Hours Establishments, Food Dealer, Filling Station, and Weights & Measures License Renewal Applications for “Fateh Petroleum” at 3476 N HOLTON St. (Expires 3/2/2018)

06 HASAN, Asma J, Agent for “FAST N FRIENDLY MARKET, LLC”, Food Dealer and Weights & Measures License Renewal Applications for “FAST N FRIENDLY MARKET” at 311 W LOCUST St. (Expires 2/14/2018)

06 JOHNSON, Janice L, Agent for “On The Bayou Inc”, Class B Tavern License Application for “On The Bayou” at 2053 N Martin L King Jr DR.

06 KHARRAT, Ayoub, Agent for “Humboldt Quick Mart LLC”, Class A Malt & Class A Liquor License Application for “Humboldt Quick Mart” at 3929 N Humboldt Bl.

06 PATEL, Pushpak, Agent for “Mitra Midwest Operations LLC”, Food Dealer License Application for “Kentucky Fried Chicken” at 2470 N MARTIN L KING DR.

06 PERKINS, Deandre P, Agent for “Triple OT Sports Bar LLC”, Class B Tavern, Food Dealer, Public Entertainment Premises License Applications Requesting Jukebox and 1 Pool Table for “Triple OT Sports Bar LLC” at 1806 N MARTIN L KING JR DR.

10:15 AM

12 CURRAN, Tyler T, Agent for “TwoBirds, LLC”, Class B Tavern and Public Entertainment Premises License Applications Requesting Instrumental Musicians, Disc Jockey, Bands, Magic Shows, Battle of the Bands, Poetry Readings, Patron Contests, Comedy Acts, Dancing by Performers, Patrons Dancing, 2 Motion Pictures, 2 Concerts, and 2 Theater Performances for “Fernweh” at 906 S BARCLAY St.

12 GOGGIN, Gordon, Agent for “Gordo’s Water Street, LLC”, Class B Tavern and Food Dealer License Applications for “Toast” at 231 S 2nd St.

12 LOPEZ SAAVEDRA, Gorgonio Class B Tavern and Public Entertainment Premises License Renewal Applications for “La Cama Club” at 1339 S 7TH St. (Expires 2/12/2018)

12 LOPEZ, Kevin I, Agent for “El Grupo E&A LLC”, Class B Tavern, Extended Hours Establishments, Food Dealer, and Public Entertainment Premises License Applications Requesting Instrumental Musicians for “Cocina 1022” at 1022 S 1st St.

12 SULEMAN, Mohammad, Agent for “A&S Oil Mart Inc”, Extended Hours Establishments, Food Dealer, Filling Station, and Weights & Measures License Renewal Applications for “Stop and Save” at 1400 S 6th St. (Expires 2/11/2018) Licenses Committee Page 3 January 23,2018

10:30 AM

09 DHILLON, Gurmeet K, Agent for “Royal Plaza Liquor Inc”, Class A Malt & Class A Liquor and Food Dealer License Applications for “Royal Plaza Liquor Inc” at 8700 W BROWN DEER Rd.

09 MAHMOOD, Hamid, Agent for “H Mahmood LLC”, Filling Station and Weights & Measures License Renewal Applications for “Mobil” at 9425 W Brown Deer Rd. (Expires 1/31/2018)

10 LOCKETT, Kirby L, Agent for “We be Winging It Restaurant LLC”, Food Dealer -Restaurant License Application for “We be Winging It” at 7284 W APPLETON Av.

10:45 AM

15 ATARI, Belal N, Agent for “Lama LLC”, Class A Malt, Food Dealer, and Weights & Measures License Applications for “One Stop Mart” at 2709 N 28th St.

15 GILL, Gurpreet S, Agent for “Milwaukee Meat and Seafood LLC”, Class A Malt, Food Dealer, and Weights & Measures License Renewal Applications for “Bill The Butcher” at 3533 W NORTH Av. (Expired 11/25/2017)

11:00 AM

11 ORTIZ, Patricia, Agent for “Autoplex of Milwaukee LLC”, Secondhand Motor Vehicle Dealer’s License Application for “Autoplex” at 5130 W FOREST HOME Av.

01:00 PM

HOFER, Devin R, Class D Operator’s License Application.

JAKES, Kianna D, Class D Operator’s License Renewal Application. (Expired 12/31/2017)

VAUGH, Krystal A, Class D Operator’s License Renewal Application. (Expired 12/31/2017)

WALTERS-WIESE, Samantha L, Class D Operator’s License Renewal Application. (Expired 12/31/2017)

YUNKER, Stan L, Class D Operator’s License Application.

15 JORDAN, Curtis P, Agent for “JORDANS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LLC”, Home Improvement Contractor’s License Renewal Application for “JORDANS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES” at 2373 N 14TH St. (Expires 2/29/2018)

15 MANNS, Rodney D, Agent for “MANNS HOME IMPROVEMENT, LLC”, Home Improvement Contractor’s License Application for “MANNS HOME IMPROVEMENT” at 2826 N 41ST St.

01:15 PM

07 JARABA, Mohammed, Agent for “May 31, LLC”, Food Dealer Retail Transfer – Change of Business Operations Adding Processing for “Mo’s Food” at 4037 W Fond Du Lac Av. Licenses Committee Page 4 January 23,2018

07 PATEL, Pushpak, Agent for “Mitra Midwest Operations LLC”, Extended Hours Establishments and Food Dealer License Applications for “Kentucky Fried Chicken” at 3440 W Fond Du Lac Av.

07 SINGH, Gurinder, Agent for “Sunny and Son Investments LLC”, Class A Malt & Class A Liquor and Food Dealer License Renewal Applications for “Value Food and Liquor” at 3160 N 27th St. (Expires 2/24/2018)

