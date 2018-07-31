Humboldt Park WWI Monument Commemoration November 2018

This fall marks the centennial anniversary of the close of World War I. The war ended on Armistice Day, Nov. 1, 1918. About 4 million U.S. soldiers were deployed during WWI and the U.S. lost more than 100,000 of its military personnel to combat and disease.

Humboldt Park in Bay View possesses one of the largest WWI memorial structures in the area and is a key feature of its landscape. A plaque lists the names of the 22 soldiers from the local community who were killed in the war.

Humboldt Park Friends and the Interorganizational Council of Bay View are planning a weekend of commemoration to encourage the community to reflect on the sacrifice of the military service personnel who were called up during WWI. Commemoration activities will take place Friday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 11.

Humboldt Park Friends is seeking input and volunteer support from the community. The group is seeking teachers from local/regional schools who are interested in assembling red poppies (remembrance flowers) and/or teaching the history of WWI in their classrooms; local families who are willing to share stories of their relatives who participated in WWI in any role (combat, support, etc.); information about surviving family members of the soldiers who are commemorated on the WWI memorial structure; active duty military and first responders who are interested in participating in various ways during the weekend, ranging from formal color guard, to informal conversations with young people about the importance of military service; and historians and history buffs who have WWI memorabilia they would be willing to display, military re-enactors, etc.

The events are supported by a number of organizations including the Veteran Health Coalition, Veterans for Peace, the faculty and staff from the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Engagement group, and many others. The goals of the events are intended to ensure that the history and legacy of WWI is not forgotten, to ensure that our community engages in the historical preservation of WWI memorials in the region, and to honor current and former military service personnel for their efforts on behalf of the nation. The personal costs and sacrifices of WWI service personnel and the effort toward armistice, or a lasting peace, will also be part of the commemoration.

The event-planning group meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Humboldt Park Pavilion at 6pm. More info: Zeno Franco, HPF president, zfranco@mcw.edu

More information about the Humboldt Park WWI Memorial and updates about events will be published on the

website: humboldtparkmilwaukee.org/wwi-memorial.

