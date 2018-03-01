Humboldt Park Easter Egg Hunt March 24

Humboldt Park Friends (HPF) and Milwaukee County Parks will host its 18th annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 24, in Humboldt Park on the west side of the pavilion. This year the event will feature a pancake breakfast hosted by the Bay View Lions Club.

Organizers emphasize that Egg Hunt festivities begin exactly at 11am, snow, rain, or shine and is open to children from toddlers to age 12.

More than 5,000 candy-filled plastic eggs and “golden eggs” will be hidden throughout designated areas of the park. Those age-designated areas are as follows: Age 1 and 2; Age 3 and 4; Age 5 and 1st graders; Age 6 and 7; and Age 8 to 12.

The Lions Club will serve breakfast from 8 to 10am in the pavilion. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, and beverages. Breakfast will be served on a first come, first served basis and is cash only: $6/adults; $4/kids; free/children under age 3.

Photos with the Easter Bunny will begin at 10:15am, finish at 10:55am, and will be first-come first-served. Bring your own camera.

This year a food drive has been added to the event that will benefit the Bay View Community Center food pantry. Attendees are urged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate.

HPF organizers said they are grateful to event sponsor, Karen Block of Keller Williams Realty for her generous gift, as well as donations from local businesses, including Walgreens, Bounce, Hawthorne Coffee, Target, and Vanguard.

The egg hunt is free. A free check-in for strollers for parents’ convenience and children’s safety will be provided.

The egg hunt will begin with raffle drawings, so attendees are urged to acquire raffle tickets by 10:30am. Be sure to arrive early to find parking.

