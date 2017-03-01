Humboldt Park Easter Egg Hunt April 8

Humboldt Park Friends is hosting its annual Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8 at 11am sharp. The event is open to children age 12 and younger. Children will be divided into four groups: toddlers; ages 3 to 5; age 8; and ages 9 to 12.

The Egg Hunt is held on the west side of the Humboldt Park Pavilion. More than 3,000 eggs will be hidden, in addition to golden eggs.

The event organizers are seeking volunteers. Humboldt Park Friends will hold an informational meeting for volunteers at 6:30pm, Thursday, Feb. 2 in the Humboldt Park Pavilion.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.