Headlines You Missed
April 1, 2018
Stormy Daniels Tempest In Teapot Upgraded to Tropical Storm in Teapot
Wind Energy Generated by White House Revolving Door Elicits Jimmy Carter Thumbs Up
KK Avenue BID #44 Listed On eBay, No Bids Yet
Bay View Feels Steel, Aluminum Tariff Pain: Missing Art Stop “E” Replaced By More Affordable Tag Board “E”
Walker To Rename State Wisfoxconnsin
Trolley Blamed For 2018 Frolics Cancelation
Kohler Eyes South Shore Park For Next Private Golf Course
Prius Lady Disguise Foiled: Resident Spots Her In
Purple 1974 Gremlin
Milwaukee Vote Will Determine How Jones Island Malodorous Emissions To Be Masked
Guitarist Outraged By New Accordion Inventory At
Top Shelf Guitar
Identity Thief Discovers He’s Richer Than Victim
Macaroni Salad Returned To Rightful Owner
Russian Counterfeit Plastic Showing Up On
Lake Michigan Shores
Four Scents Vie for Winning Jones Island Cover-Up Scent: Beer, Whiskey, Chocolate, Organic Lavender
New Local History Book Features Decade Long
Frolics War
2018 Goosefest Canceled: Enough Goose-Stepping These Days, Organizers Say
Wisconsin Democratic Primary Debate Moved To Lambeau Field After 46th Candidate Declares Gubernatorial Candidacy
Bay View Green Space Across From Park Next To Other Park To Become Newest City Park
Ballot Typo Mishap; Milwaukee Accidentally Votes
Itself Sanctimonious City
One-Armed Sushi Lover Tragically Discovers Hungry Sumo Not Metaphorical
The Crumb and Morsel Micro-Plate Restaurant Opens
In Former DeMarinis
Woman Posts “Lost Cat” on Facebook, Man Posts “Found Cat” on NextDoor; Auteur To Pen Rom-Com
Local ABC Affiliate Launches 47-Part Investigation:
Who Parked In Front Of My Carriage Walk?
Civil Unrest In Bay View As Residents’ Anger Boils Over: Trolley v Streetcar; Apartment v Condo
Bay View Solves Parking Problem: Pot Holes Now Feature Underground Parking
Beloved Crabby’s Venue Renamed Oscar The Grouch
Bar & Grille By New Rapscallion Owners
Trump Denies Witness Claim He Ran Golf Cart Into Tree, Tweets NO COLLISION !
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Comment on this Bay View Compass item.