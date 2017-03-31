Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz

The family of Greg Zyszkiewicz, the of City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services employee who was murdered while on duty March 22, lived on Pine Avenue south of Morgan Avenue. His funeral was held March 28 at the United Church of Christ in Bay View.

His family requests that monetary gifts be given as donations in his memory to the Milwaukee VA Fisher House, rather than to the family.

The Fisher House provides free overnight accommodations to military veterans who travel to Milwaukee for treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

The program is a private-public partnership project of the Fisher House Foundation that provides “a home away from home” for military veterans and their families during hospitalization at VA hospitals. There are currently 51 Fisher homes in the United States and another in Birmingham, England.

fisherhousewi.org/donatehelp/

