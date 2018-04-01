Give Me An E!

The effects of the steel and aluminum price hike in the wake of Trump-mandated tariffs are already being felt in Bay View. After vandals removed an “E” from Art Stop’s south wall, the KK Avenue BID Streetscape Committee voted to replace it with a more affordable tag board “E.” Great care was taken to seal the replacement vowel with glitter-suffused gold paint. “Regrettably,” said committee chair Miela Venuta, “the Gorilla Glue Stick adhesive was not strong enough to hold the new “E” in place. Six days after it was installed, our new “E” tumbled to the pavement below.” The committee has issued a request for proposal seeking an affordable solution that would more permanently attach the “E” to the concrete wall.

