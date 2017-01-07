Free Citizen-Science Wetland- Monitoring Program

Would-be volunteers for the Milwaukee County Parks award-winning Citizen-Science Wetland-Monitoring Program are invited to attend an orientation Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 to 11am at Wehr Nature Center, located in Whitnall Park at 9701 W. College Ave.

Only volunteers who attend the orientation will be invited to participate in a free, two-hour field-training workshop. Volunteers may choose to attend the workshop on either a weekday evening or a Saturday morning in March. Volunteers will look for and document the presence and distribution of sensitive wildlife populations such as salamanders, frogs, toads, crayfish, and fairy shrimp. Data will be collected from ephemeral wetlands throughout the park system in the Oak Creek and Root River watersheds. This information will guide habitat-management activities within the park system.

“The Parks Department places a high value on our ephemeral wetlands because they serve as crucial habitat for species of amphibians, reptiles, and invertebrates,” said Julia Robson, who coordinates Milwaukee County’s Citizen-based Wetland Monitoring Program for the Parks Department. “The inhabitants of these wetlands, particularly amphibians, can be highly sensitive to environmental change and degradation. Knowing the location of ephemeral wetlands and the potential they may have for sustaining sensitive and rare wildlife populations is critical to the management of these natural areas.”

For more about the Parks program or to register, contact Julia Robson, Assistant Natural Areas Coordinator, 414-257-8081 or julia.robson@milwaukeecountywi.gov or search for “Citizen Science Opportunities” at countyparks.com. Registration must be received by Jan. 19.

