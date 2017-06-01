Frank Almond and Andrew Armstrong Performance June 11

On Sunday, June 11 at 2pm violinist Frank Almond and pianist Andrew Armstrong will perform at St. Joseph Center, the south side Milwaukee campus of the School Sisters of St. Francis. They will perform a violin and piano repertoire by Bach, Mozart, Richard Strauss, and Debussy.

Almond is the concertmaster of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, his home for 21 years. Beyond his local commitments, like directing his Frankly Music chamber series, Almond has served as concertmaster and guest concertmaster for world-class orchestras in both hemispheres.

Armstrong is a veteran of the world’s most prestigious concert stages. His vast repertoire and sparkling musicianship have earned him invitations to perform as a concerto soloist, recital soloist, and chamber ensemble member.

Admission is $25. Checks should be made payable to School Sisters of St. Francis — Outreach Events. The St. Joeseph Center is located at 1501 S. Layton Blvd. More info: 414-385-5272 or doloughlin@sssf.org.

Free parking is available at 29th and Orchard streets in the St. Joseph Center lot.

