Food Truck Friday June 2 in Morgan Park

More than 15 vendors will contribute to the festivities of Food Truck Friday, June 2 from 4pm to 8pm. The event takes place at Morgan Park, the diminutive triangular greenspace bounded by Kinnickinnic, Holt, and Pennsylvania avenues.

Food vendors include Eats & Treats, Gouda Girls, The Rolling Cones, Meat on the Street, Blue Cow Creperie, Jamaican Kitchen & Grill, Little Havana Express, Jon Deez Grill, Press, SushiGO, Happy Dough Lucky, Fat Boy BBQ, Olano’s Empanadas, Little Europa, That Salsa Lady, and A Wok in the Park.

The family-friendly event will include live music by Samba Da Vida, an all-ages Brazilian samba troupe playing music from Rio, Sao Paulo, and Salvador.

The event is organized and sponsored by the Friends of Morgan Park with the support of Milwaukee County Parks and Bay View Gallery Night.

Food Truck Friday at Morgan Park debuted in September 2013. It was the brainchild of Sheri Lee who owns and operates 8 Branches Chinese Medicine, 3401 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Kirsten Corbell, and Jason Haas, Milwaukee County District 14 Supervisor. Each year since, Food Truck Friday has coincided with the twice-yearly Bay View Gallery Night events.

Lee said that she was surprised by how many people made their way to the south end of Kinnickinnic for Bay View Gallery night in 2013 since it was “off the main paths.” Given the willingness of people to make their way as far south as Kinnickinnic and Holt, she saw an opportunity.

“With all of the young families in Bay View, I immediately saw a need for family-friendly events during gallery night,” Lee said. “Places where little ones could run and play and parents could socialize are not typically part of gallery night events. I also heard a demand for more food options away from the busier north end (of Bay View’s business district). Inviting food trucks to the park seemed to be a great fit for the quieter, south end of Bay View.

“Food Truck Friday was a community event the Friends of Morgan Park could stand behind, so Kirsten, Jason, and myself decided to go for it. The event continued to grow in attendance and [number of] food trucks. Starting with a half dozen, we have grown to 20 vendors,” Lee said.

Jason Haas said the event was created “as a result of my call for neighbors to improve their parks. It’s a great community event that brought a sleepy park to life.”

“It captures the power of building community and is truly magical to see our little park so full of life,” Lee said.

Morgan Park was named in honor of Elizabeth Morgan who taught at Trowbridge School for several decades. There is a plaque in her honor at the base of the park’s flagpole, park is located at 3400 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

