Flu Shots Offered at St. Ann Centers

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care is offering flu shots to the public in the center’s two medical clinics beginning on Oct. 2.

Flu vaccines will be available at the Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave., Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 9am-1pm.

They will be available at the Bucyrus

Campus, 2450 W. North Ave., Monday -Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm.

Medicare, Medicaid, or Humana insurance will cover the cost. For those without insurance, the flu shot cost is $25.

To make an appointment for a vaccination or for more information, contact Kathy Schumacher at the Stein Campus, 414-977-5022. At the Bucyrus Campus, contact Stephanie Ghojallu, 414-210-2430.

Serving the entire community, St. Ann Center’s community medical clinics treat a wide variety of illnesses and injuries and offer preventative health exams. More info about the clinic: stanncenter.org/clinic.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.