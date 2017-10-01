Flu Shots Offered at St. Ann Centers
October 1, 2017
St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care is offering flu shots to the public in the center’s two medical clinics beginning on Oct. 2.
Flu vaccines will be available at the Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave., Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 9am-1pm.
They will be available at the Bucyrus
Campus, 2450 W. North Ave., Monday -Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm.
Medicare, Medicaid, or Humana insurance will cover the cost. For those without insurance, the flu shot cost is $25.
To make an appointment for a vaccination or for more information, contact Kathy Schumacher at the Stein Campus, 414-977-5022. At the Bucyrus Campus, contact Stephanie Ghojallu, 414-210-2430.
Serving the entire community, St. Ann Center’s community medical clinics treat a wide variety of illnesses and injuries and offer preventative health exams. More info about the clinic: stanncenter.org/clinic.
