Five New Homes Will Gussy Up Corner at Aldrich and Bay

Construction of the Bay View Point condominium development is scheduled for completion in October.

The five single-family units, consisting of three single-standing units and a two-unit row house, are located on the southeast corner of Aldrich and Bay streets. Each is three stories with an attached two-car garage.

Developer Scott Konicek (Ryan Scott Development) presold all five units, one for himself.

He purchased the parcel from Wrought Washer, originally intending to build a 45-unit apartment building. When District 14 Ald. Tony Zielinski opposed it, Konicek proposed five condos.

The site was rezoned from industrial to RT4, the city’s classification for two-family residential sites. The parcel is within the boundaries of the Harbor District and is on the southern border of Bay View’s old industrial corridor.

Fourteen people attended a public meeting concerning the condominium development prior to the development hearing before the City Plan Commission. Konicek said the majority supported the project.

“They are truly higher-end homes,” said Konicek. In addition to the amenities such as proximity to the dog park, restaurants, and bars, “it’s cool that the homes are close to the industrial district.” He said the views are good from the second and third floors.

The condos’ design is intended to reflect Milwaukee architecture and suit the neighborhood but with a modern cast. Each home has two bedrooms (with space on the first floor for another), a combination of 3 to 4 bathrooms/half baths, balconies, and a deck over the garage. The main living quarters are on the second and third floors.

Architect Robert Yuhas said the city of Milwaukee “required the design to take into consideration the existing neighborhood residential architecture.”

“We pulled from the local vernacular,” he said, “so there are gabled ends, steeply-pitched roofs, and steps that lead up to the entry.”

Horizontal cables instead of vertical balusters are featured on the cedar-framed balcony railings. Sections of the exterior will be sheathed in a 5-inch composite lap siding and contrasted with sections clad in 12-inch flush architectural metal panels. Each unit possesses a unique sheathing pattern. Because Milwaukee’s building code requires two exists, an exterior spiral staircase drops from the third to the second story.

Konicek also purchased the 36,329 square-foot parcel with a garage/warehouse, directly east of the condominiums. He is renovating the former Wrought Washer building to house his construction and development company, including an addition for offices on the east facade.

Architect Russell Raposa said the addition will have an industrial design to tie into the architecture of the garage. City records indicate the 5,562 square-foot concrete block structure was built in 1957.

Racine-native Konicek, 29, sought property to develop in Bay View for four years before acquiring the Wrought Washer parcels. Beginning at age 19, he and his brother purchased and renovated a number of homes in Bay View, then sold them. He also owns cabinet and millwork, metal fabrication, and construction companies.

Buy, Rehab, Sell Beginning at age 19, Konicek and his brother purchased and renovated a number of homes in Bay View, then sold them. Here are six examples. To view before and after images, consult the Past Project section: ryanscottdevelopment.com.

Copyright 2016 by Bay View Compass. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.