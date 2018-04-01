Five Finalists Selected In New State Flag Contest

In December 2017, the Wisconsin state flag was featured on the podcast The 99% Are Invisible. The podcast episode was about bad flag design, and Wisconsin’s flag was noted as one of the worst in the United States.

Shortly after, Governor Scott Walker announced a contest to redesign Wisconsin’s flag. “I hate it when people say bad things about me,” Walker said in a statement.

“Not that I get intimidated,” he added, “because I don’t. But people are mean sometimes.”

The “Glorious People’s Flag of Great Wisconsin State” contest drew more than 16 entries from all over the state and the world.

A panel of experts, selected from a list of people who did not sign the 2012 petition to recall Walker, reviewed all of the entries and narrowed the field to five finalists, pictured here.

State residents are invited to vote on the design they believe should become the new flag of the State of Wisconsin. Voting is open through April 1, 2018, on the state website’s homepage,

wisconsinopen4.biz.

It should be noted that the design of Wisconsin’s flag may only be changed by an act of the state Legislature. In other words, winning the popular vote doesn’t matter.

