Fernwood Montessori Fine Craft and Art Fair May 7

The 10th Annual Fernwood Montessori Fine Craft and Art Fair will be held Sunday, May 7 from 10am to 4pm at Fernwood Montessori School, 3239 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Bay View

The work of more than 30 local artists will be displayed, as well as student art. The event includes take-and-make art; a bake sale, tours of the school’s greenhouse, and music performed by students.

Admission is $5.00 for adults. Children admission is free.

The event benefits Fernwood’s students and classrooms and also supports local artists.

