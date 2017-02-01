Early Music Now Hosts Ars Longa de La Habana

Early Music Now was selected to host Ars Longa de La Habana for its long-awaited U.S. debut performance at 5pm on Saturday, February 18, at UWM’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts.

Ars Longa was founded in Havana, Cuba, in 1994 by Teresa Paz and Aland Lopez, and since has toured extensively throughout Europe and Latin America. The ensemble’s focus is Latin American and Cuban music of the Colonial Period, and annually hosts the international Esteban Salas Early Music Festival in Havana. The 16-member ensemble includes singers, as well as performers on viola da gamba, flautas dulces, chirimías, sacabuche, bajón, Baroque guitar, chamber organ, and harpsichord.

The February 18 concert is a program of Afro-Cuban music drawn from the ensemble’s 2013 recording Gulumbá, Gulumbé: Resonances of Africa in the New World, which highlights the African presence in Baroque music from the New World. The music represents the artistic expression of Cuban composers in the 17th and 18th centuries, which resonates with the poetry and music of the descendants of African slaves.

The program, notes, texts and translations for the February 18 program are available at EarlyMusicNow.org. This 5pm concert will be preceded by a lecture at 4pm. The program will proceed without intermission, and will last approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The February 18 concert will be followed by a special buffet dinner to honor the visiting musicians, catered by Cubanitas, Milwaukee’s first entirely Cuban restaurant. ¡Celebración Cubana! is a separately ticketed fundraising event. The menu and reservation information is available at EarlyMusicNow.org.

Ticket info: 414-225-3113 or goo.gl/ZDTERI

