Earl Gutbrod Memorial and Life Celebration Oct. 22

Earl Gutbrod, a long time resident of Bay View, died September 4, 2017.

Earl was born October 4, 1946. With endless curiosity and enthusiasm, Earl explored the world through a camera’s lens. An avid reader and collector, he had a focused eye for beauty and light, but it was his light-hearted sense of humor that often revealed itself in his best photos.

In 1966, Earl enlisted in the army and opted to join the Special Forces. He served as 1st Lieutenant in the Green Berets Airborne Division. During his tour in Vietnam, Earl led the indigenous Montagnard on offensives in the Central Highlands. He distinguished himself through his heroism and was awarded two Bronze Stars by both the United States and the Republic of South Vietnam. He returned home in 1969.

Earl was a big brother, uncle, and a special friend. As one great-nephew put it, “He was cool!” Everyone’s favorite — Uncle Earl! He will be missed.

He retired from the United States Postal Service May 31, 2017.

Please join his longtime companion Joanne Charlton and the Gutbrod family in honoring and celebrating Earl’s life Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1-4pm at the South Shore Park Pavilion. His artistry and photography will be on display and we will all raise a glass to a generous and honorable man.

Everyone is welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bay View Historical Society in Earl’s name or for a memorial bench to be installed along the lakeshore.

—Carrie Gutbrod Herrera

