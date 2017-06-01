Dumbbells for Seniors
June 1, 2017
The Bay View Community Center is offering a new weightlifting class called Dumbbells for Seniors. It is a low impact class designed especially for older adults using hand weights to build muscle mass and to improve bone density and balance.
The class is held Tuesdays and Fridays at 1pm. The sessions are about 60 minutes and are free of charge. Participants are encouraged to bring their own one-to-three-pound weights and to do as much or as little as they are able to do based on their individual ability.
Bay View Community Center, 1320 E Oklahoma Ave., 414-482-1000, Facebook, or bayviewcenter.org.
